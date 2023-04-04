Kalakshetra Row: Protest Far From Over Despite Accused Being Penalised

Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) President K Veeramani on Tuesday criticised the institution and said there was apprehension about whether the setting up of the panel was a diversionary tactic or an attempt at whitewashing the issue, the Telegraph India reported.

A student currently studying at Kalakshetra told The Quint that the lack of an official student council in the college has been one of the major reasons why there has been a huge communication gap between the management and the students. They said, "Isn't it basic that a college should have a student council to ensure the welfare of the students on campus? Isn't it concerning that at a time when any reputed college in the country has a student body, Kalashetra, which is a union-run government college, did not have a student council until we formed one for ourselves while protesting for our rights".

The students have formed a union with Jisma KK as president and Shakthi Shivani as secretary, Onmanorama reported. While the current meetings and media addresses are led by the student representatives, who were elected ahead of the protests, the students claim that the student body that aims to work for their welfare on campus is not officially recognised by the college yet.