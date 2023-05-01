‘JD(S) Aiming for Clear Majority’: HD Kumaraswamy Says No Future With Cong, BJP

Having served two terms as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy has often emerged as the kingmaker in the state. The Quint tried to reach out to Kumar Anna (brother), as he is fondly known, to find out which side he’d lean to in case the upcoming election results in a fractured mandate.

Kumaraswamy was busy with meetings and campaigns and just when he finalised a time, he fell ill and was hospitalised.

As he embarked on rigorous campaigns following his discharge from the hospital, we decided to get on his campaign trail. After following him for two hours straight, the JDS leader decided to take a break and spoke to The Quint. “I am slowly recovering. Despite the advice of the doctors, I can’t stay quiet. I started my work yesterday. In another two days, I will be touring through north Karnataka,” he said, adding that this is a crucial election for the party.

Kumaraswamy claimed that he is the only person who can successfully “run around the state.” And that’s precisely why he has chosen to ignore his health constraints and put his party at the forefront.