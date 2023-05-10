Karnataka Exit Polls: Congress To Be Single-Largest Party, Says Today's Chanakya

The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.
(Photo: Eshwar Gole/The Quint)
The Congress party is likely to be the single-largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections and could form the government with 120 seats, predicted Today's Chanakya-News24 exit poll.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win 92 (+-11) seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) has been predicted to 12 (+-7) Assembly constituencies.
The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state. In the 2018 elections, BJP won 104 seats, Congress bagged 78 seats, and Janta Dal (Secular) won 37 constituencies.
The election is being conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13 May. While the Congress and BJP are inevitably headed for a showdown, other political parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.
The Karnataka Assembly is the seventh-largest legislative body in terms of strength.
