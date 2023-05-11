Karnataka Exit Polls: Which Regions May Have Gone With Congress and Why

The exit polls on Karnataka elections 2023, most of which give an edge for Congress, are divided on who will get to form government in the state with a whopping 224 Assembly seats. But, the prominent polls are unanimous on one matter – Congress is expected to sweep Old Mysuru region, Central Karnataka and Hyderabad or Kalyana Karnataka regions.

While the results may not always tally with the exit poll projections, Congress leadership is certain that they have gained ground in the three pivotal regions which may decide the elections for them. Here’s why.