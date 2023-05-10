Karnataka Exit Poll: Axis My India Predicts Congress Majority With 122-140 Seats

As voting for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections come to an end, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a comfortable victory for the Congress with 122-140 seats and 43 percent vote share. This would put the Congress well over the half-way mark of 113 seats.
For the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party, the poll has predicted 62-80 seats and a vote share of 35 percent. The JD(S), meanwhile, is predicted to win between 20-25 seats and a vote share of 16 percent.
Polling for 224 seats in the state was held on 10 May and a voter turnout of over 65 percent was recorded till 5 pm. In the high-stakes election battle between the incumbent BJP, Congress and the JD(S), Karnataka had 2,615 candidates in the fray.
The campaign for the election ended on Monday, 8 May with star campaigners of all parties such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for the Congress, and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy addressing multiple rallies across the state.
The results of the elections will be announced on Saturday, 13 May.
