Karnataka Elections: JD(S) Leader HD Kumaraswamy Wins From Channapatna Seat

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy won from the Channapatna constituency with a margin of 12,113 votes, defeating five-time MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CP Yogeshwara.

In 2018 assembly elections, HD Kumaraswamy, was elected from two constituencies – Channapatna and Ramanagara. He retained the former and then became the chief minister to head the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

The government however only lasted for about 14 months, as 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned, resulting in the collapse of the coalition.