'Casteist Slurs Hurled': Dalit Women Panchayat Heads in TN Share Horror Stories

In Tamil Nadu, there are 12,609 panchayats, out of which 2,250 are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Speaking to The Quint, P Supputhayi, panchayat president of Vadugapatti town and Dalit leader, said that she took over as the president at a time when Dalit children were forced by those from dominant castes to carry slippers on their heads as a punishment for wearing footwear to school.