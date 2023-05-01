TN's 12-Hour Daily Work Factories Bill: Why Was It Proposed and Later Repealed?

Amid stiff opposition from trade unions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on May Day, 1 May, the withdrawal of the factories bill. Earlier, the controversial bill had sought to amend the Factories Act of 1948, allowing a 12-hour work day instead of the mandatory eight hours of work.

According to the amended bill, which is now on hold, the DMK government had previously stated that the working hours in a week would remain unchanged for the workers. However, they would have the option to work for four days in a week and avail three off days.