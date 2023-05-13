As Karnataka Swings Congress Way, Bengaluru Urban Remains Divided

Bengaluru Urban has reelected several of its incumbent MLAs.
(Image: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
While the Congress party has swept the Karnataka Assembly elections, Bengaluru has remained divided between the BJP and the Congress, just like it did in 2018. This, even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several roadshows in the region.
As of 9.30 pm on 13 May, Congress has won 134 seats so far and is leading in two more seats across Karnataka, while the BJP has won 64 and is leading in one.
Here's how Bengaluru voted for its 28 assembly constituencies.
13 BJP MLAs retained their seats in the city. They are:
Byrathi Basavaraj - KR Pura
ST Somashekar - Yeshwanthpur
Munirathna - Rajarajeshwari Nagar
K Gopalaiah - Mahalakshmi Layout
Dr CN Ashwath Narayan - Malleshwaram
S Raghu - CV Raman Nagar
Suresh Kumar - Rajaji Nagar
Uday B Garudachar - Chickpet
Ravi Subramanya - Basavanagudi
R Ashoka - Padmanaba Nagar
M Satish Reddy - Bommanahalli
M Krishnappa - Bangalore South
SR Vishwanath - Yelahanka
Meanwhile, Congress retained nine of its incumbent MLAs, including:
Krishna Byre Gowda - Byatarayanapura
Byrathi Suresh - Hebbal
KJ George - Sarvagnanagar
Rizwan Arshad - Shivajinagar
NA Haris - Shanti Nagar
M Krishnappa - Vijay Nagar
Zameer Ahmed Khan - Chamrajpet
Ramalinga Reddy - BTM Layout
B Shivanna - Anekal
So, for 22 of the 28 seats in Bengaluru Urban, nothing has changed.
In 2018, BJP had won 15 seats, Congress had won 12, and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) had won a single seat.
This time around, Congress has marginally raised its tally to 14, while the BJP's tally came down to 14. HD Kumaraswamy led JD(S) though, lost in Dasarahalli, where BJP won this time.
The Congress party defeated BJP in only one seat - Govindraj Nagar. Even this win can be assigned to the fact that state Minister V Somanna, who had defeated Congress' Priya Krishna by 11,375 votes in 2018, did not contest from the seat.
Somanna contested from two other seats this time - Varuna and Chamarajanagar.
Currently, Congress candidates from Gandhi Nagar and Jayanagar are leading by a very close margin against BJP candidates.
