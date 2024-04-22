Poster Girl For Hindutva: Can Shobha Shed Her 'Outsider' Tag in Bengaluru North?

Shobha Karandlaje, 57, belongs to the politically influential Vokkaliga community – and has worked closely with the RSS.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
"I am shocked to see a Lok Sabha candidate make such provocative statements, pitting two communities against each other. This is nothing but vote bank politics. They (BJP) are trying to communalise the city," said Ramesh (name changed), a 52-year-old Tamilian auto driver from Bengaluru's Malleshwaram.
52-year-old Ramesh, a Tamil-origin auto driver, settled in Bengaluru North's Malleshwaram.
Ramesh was referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bengaluru North candidate Shobha Karandlaje's comment that people "come from Tamil Nadu and plant bombs in Bengaluru's cafes" in the wake of the 1 March bomb blast in the city's Rameswaram Cafe. "This government is protecting minorities and it is anti-Hindu," she had alleged.
Although Karandlaje later retracted her statement, it has left voters like Ramesh in disbelief.
As the two-time MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur takes on former Rajya Sabha MP MV Rajeev Gowda of the Congress in Bengaluru North – a BJP's bastion – on 26 April, The Quint looks at the rise of Karandlaje, her politics, and what voters in her constituency think about candidature.
Karandlaje, 57, belongs to the politically influential Vokkaliga community – and has worked closely with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She joined politics full-time in 1996 after she became the general secretary of Udupi District BJP Mahila Morcha.
57-year-old Shobha Karandlaje is said to be a close protégé of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.
She began her electoral stint as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in 2004. Four years later, she contested the Assembly polls from Yeshvanthapura (in Bengaluru North) and won. This was despite a stiff resistance from a section of BJP workers who had refused to campaign for an "outsider."
Muzaffar Assadi, a Mysore University professor and political analyst, told The Quint that Karandlaje was no stranger to controversy, which helped her carve out a niche for herself within the BJP's Karnataka ranks quickly.
In 2014 and 2019, Karandlaje was fielded from the Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. She won both times.
Karnataka BJP spokesperson Surabhi Hodigere told The Quint that Karandlaje's rise was a testament to the fact that the party "supported and encouraged talent that is underrepresented."
"Shobha Akka (sister) is an important piece of the puzzle in Karnataka politics as a woman leader who has come through without family backgrounds. She is probably one of the very few who has made it to these top levels of party and government," Hodigere said.
Outside the BJP headquarters in Malleshwaram.
"Back then, some leaders claimed she was controlling the government and Yediyurappa. Her rise is something that has been keenly watched by a lot within the party. Many don't like her politics and her way of functioning. She has more enemies than friends in the party," a rebel BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity.
In March 2024, she faced massive anti-incumbency from her party cadre in Udupi-Chikmagalur, who were seen protesting with slogans such as "Go Back, Shobha!"
Responding to the protest by the cadre, Karandlaje had alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to deprive her of the party ticket in the elections.
Speaking about the recent instances of hate speech involving Karandlaje, Professor Assadi termed her politics as "outspoken Hindutva" and said she is "aggressive" with her speeches. In the past, Karandlaje has come under criticism on several occasions.
In 2017, she raised the killing of Paresh Mesta at Uttara Kannada district, calling it communal and claiming that he had been tortured before murder. In 2021, the CBI concluded that Mesta's death was accidental.
In January 2020, the Kerala Police registered a case over her tweet that alleged that Hindus of Malappuram's Kuttipuram Panchayat were denied water supply as they supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
In 2020, she alleged "corona jihad" after several cases of COVID-19 were traced to the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi.
When she became a union minister in 2021, she deleted her posts on X (Twitter), several of which were on alleged cow slaughter and 'love jihad' incidents.
Professor Assadi compared her with former BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, and said:
Assadi believed that through her speeches, Karandlaje was able to consolidate Hindutva in the coastal bank of Karnataka. "She was able to bring in new categories into the Hindutva fold, like youngsters, students, women and others, who were already soft to the BJP," he said.
Shobha must learn from the FIRs filed against her, said Assadi. "She can't assume that she will be scot-free and can get away with her speeches. The government is very strong and might take strict action. She should be careful with what she says."
When asked if Karandlaje's statements affect the party in any way, BJP spokesperson Hodigere said, "There have been different ways in which those statements have been understood. I don't think there is anything that needs to be clarified further on that front, given that the minister has herself clarified..."
"Shobhakka did not say anything wrong. The truth is there is a lot of radicalisation in the Kerala borders. Don't you read the news of people joining ISIS? Didn't you read about the Rameshwaram blasts? Bengaluru needs to be saved from such elements..." a visibly angry BJP cadre said.
Speaking to The Quint, Congress MP candidate in Bengaluru North Rajeev Gowda said that Karandlaje is known for indulging in communal division and polarisation which people don't want in the constituency.
The 60-year-old Gowda, who has been the national spokesperson for the AICC, is a former Reserve Bank of India director and IIM-B professor.
Syed Karim, a shopkeeper in Bengaluru North's RT Nagar, told The Quint, "DV Sadananda Gowda (incumbent BJP MP) was extremely accessible. It's sad that he didn't get a ticket. He also never indulged in hate speeches. I honestly do not know much about Shobha. Who is she to us? She is not one of us, so will she be able to understand our issues?"
Prime Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bengaluru and campaigned for Bengaluru North MP candidate Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday, 20 April
BJP leaders in Bengaluru said that Karandlaje cannot be considered an "outsider," as she was elected as an MLA from Yeshvanthapura, which is part of the Bengaluru North constituency.
Many voters The Quint spoke to in areas such as RT Nagar, Hebbal, KR Puram, and Malleshwaram said that while they were not well-aware of Shobha Karandlaje, they preferred to vote for the BJP due to the 'Modi factor.'
Twenty-five-year-old Arpita, and her 23-year-old sister Arshita, residents of Hebbal, told The Quint: "Bengaluru has never had a woman MP. It's a matter of pride that Shobha Karandlaje is contesting from our constituency. We need more women leaders and it shows how the BJP is working towards their 'Nari Shakti' moto."
When asked about Karandlaje's hate speeches, Balachandran said, "Well, it's just a political tool. Even the Congress does it. In fact, they were the ones who started with minority appeasement."
Rajeev Gowda, Congress' candidate from Bengaluru North.
Meanwhile, a first-time female voter, who completed her BSc in Nursing from RT Nagar, told The Quint that she would prefer voting for a party that works better for the development of the city.
