Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood Buzz Won't Work In Himachal: Vikramaditya Singh

Vikramaditya Singh is Congress' Mandi candidate, facing Kangana Ranaut.
(Aroop Mishra/ The Quint)
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bollywood buzz’ won’t work in Himachal Pradesh, says Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, who is facing the actor-turned-politician in a heated contest for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Singh, 34, is presently an MLA and a sitting minister in the Himachal Pradesh government. In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Singh said he doesn’t care for the BJP candidate, and is focused on local issues. “I am not interested in who the candidate is, or what the media buzz around the candidate is. I am focused on the issues of the youth, women and infrastructure related issues of the state,” he said.
“Yes, because my opponent is a Bollywood entity, a lot of media is coming here from all over. But the glamour and buzz is beyond the electorate of Himachal Pradesh, and won’t play a role, that I am sure of,” Singh said.
Mandi votes along with the rest of Himachal Pradesh in the final phase on 1 June.
Singh, who is the son of former 6-time CM of Himachal Pradesh, late Virbhadra Singh, said he has always tried to maintain good relations with the center.
“My ideology is that of nationalism. I care for national interest first, then state interest, and then party ideology,” he said.
Singh was the only Congress minister to have been invited to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Singh said he went out of his personal belief.
In the last few months, there have been a spate of resignations in the Congress party, with two national spokespersons—Gaurav Vallabh and Radhika Khera—joining the BJP and accusing Congress of their “anti Ram Temple stand. Khera, in fact, said that after she visited the Ram Temple on her own accord, she began facing mistreatment in the Congress. Singh denied facing any backlash by the party leadership.
Further, Singh also criticised the BJP for trying to “divide society on the lines of religion.”
“I am very saddened to see that the honourable PM is targeting a particularly community in public meetings. The country is made up of people from all faiths. Yes, the majority are Hindu. But we have people from all faiths in the country and every person has equal right on the resources of the country," Singh said.
He was referring to PM Modi's speeches, where he said that the Congress plans on redistributing wealth to Muslims and referred to them as "those who produce many children."
The minister also criticised BJP’s Himachal Pradesh leader and cabinet minister Anurag Thakur for the same. Thakur had said in a speech that, the Congress “wants to give your children's property to Muslims, finish the nations nuclear weapons, divide the nation on casteism and regionalism.”
Singh also said that Hinduism and Hindutva are different things. “I have always tried to break and counter this model of Hindutva that the BJP presents,” Singh said.
Singh had resigned from the Congress government in late February, just months ahead of the polls. Singh had criticised the functioning of the government and the CM, but had taken back his resignation soon after. He was subsequently awarded the Mandi Lok Sabha ticket.
On the rumours of him quitting Congress and joining BJP which were floating a few months back, Singh said “there is no question of that happening. My ideology is the ideology of the Congress party. But yes, if there are some shortcomings, they have to be brought to light. This is not like BJP where one person calls the shots and everyone follows. We are a democratic party,” he said.
“I have stated on record that I was sent feelers from the BJP, but my ideology is that of the Congress so I will continue to be in the party through thick and thin,” he added.
