Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood Buzz Won't Work In Himachal: Vikramaditya Singh

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bollywood buzz’ won’t work in Himachal Pradesh, says Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, who is facing the actor-turned-politician in a heated contest for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Singh, 34, is presently an MLA and a sitting minister in the Himachal Pradesh government. In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Singh said he doesn’t care for the BJP candidate, and is focused on local issues. “I am not interested in who the candidate is, or what the media buzz around the candidate is. I am focused on the issues of the youth, women and infrastructure related issues of the state,” he said.

“Yes, because my opponent is a Bollywood entity, a lot of media is coming here from all over. But the glamour and buzz is beyond the electorate of Himachal Pradesh, and won’t play a role, that I am sure of,” Singh said.

Mandi votes along with the rest of Himachal Pradesh in the final phase on 1 June.