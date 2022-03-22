'INC Disconnected from Ground Reality': Vikramaditya Singh Resigns from Congress

Vikramaditya Singh, Congress leader from Jammu & Kashmir and former member of the J&K Legislative Council. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: ANI)
Vikramaditya Singh, Congress leader from Jammu & Kashmir and former member of the J&K Legislative Council, tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress party on Tuesday, 22 March.
In a letter addressed to the party's National President, Sonia Gandhi, Singh said:
He tweeted a copy of the resignation letter and said, “My position on critical issues vis-à-vis J&K, which reflect national interests do not align with that of Congress. INC remains disconnected from ground realities.”
Singh, the son of former Union Minister and Congress leader Karan Singh, had joined the party in 2018.