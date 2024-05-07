'Best Joke': Netizens On Kangana Ranaut Comparing Herself With Amitabh Bachchan

Actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who is campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate in the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh, has caught the internet's attention her recent speech during an election rally.

In her speech, the actor likened herself to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in terms of popularity.

"Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai (The entire country is surprised to know that Kangana receives so much love and respect wherever she goes, be it Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi or Manipur. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan, if anyone is a recipient of such love and respect in the industry, it's me),” Ranaut said during the rally.