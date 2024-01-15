Congress Leaders Observe Ram Mandir Ceremony, Despite Party Rejecting Invite

Even as the Congress party’s leadership has declined the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on 22 January, many of its leaders and functionaries are observing the event, and some have decided to visit Ayodhya as well.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, his predecessor Sonia Gandhi, and Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony on 22 January, and in a statement, they called the event a “RSS/BJP event”. “Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain,” the party had said in a statement, adding that it “respectfully” declines the invite.

However, soon, multiple Congress leaders including government ministers, expressed that they will be celebrating the event and/or participating in it. UP Congress president Ajay Rai led a large delegation to Ayodhya on 15 January.