Congress Wins 100 Seats, Stealing BJP's 400 Paar Dream. Here's What Worked

Defying all exit polls and much of the popular analysis, the Congress party is set to win around 100 seats and the INDIA bloc around 240. Moreover, the Congress party’s vote share stands at around 22 per cent. This is a significant uptick from its 2019 Lok Sabha elections performance where the party won just 52 seats and had a vote share of around 19 per cent. This is important more so because in 2019 the Congress contested 421 seats and this time it was just 328. Now while the Congress' tally is still less than the BJP's tally, neither of the two parties have been able to earn a majority by itself. The Congress party’s resurgence in the parliamentary polls can be chalked out to multiple reasons.