Exit Polls Got it Wrong Because They Ignored India's Complex Ground Realities

With nearly two-thirds of the votes counted, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) is at 292 seats and the INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) is at 235, with vote shares of 44.8% and 41.5%, respectively. The BJP is at 238 and the Congress is at 100.

Some of the western and northern states sprung a surprise for the incumbent BJP, which lacked a clear national election narrative, while facing concerns of significant economic distress (as discussed here) in rural areas where the opposition has drastically gained both seats and vote share against the BJP.

See how UP’s 80 seats saw a split outcome on the seat share of 39 for the NDA and 40 for the INDIA bloc, while Rajasthan’s 25 seats saw 14 for the BJP and 11 for the INDIA. In UP’s vote share data, one saw BJP+ at 44.12% (BJP: 42.13%), INDIA at 42.7% (SP: 31.98%, INC: 10.64%), and BSP at 9.2%.