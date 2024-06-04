Sympathy for Uddhav-Pawar, Maratha Ire: 5 Reasons Why BJP & NDA Lost Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata party-led NDA has lost half the seats in Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and INDIA bloc has won Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar's NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have won less seats than Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

These are some of the major headlines from the Lok Sabha election results in Maharashtra, the state with second-highest seats after UP and the state with the most unstable politics in the past five years.

Defying most exit polls predictions, which gave over 30 seats to the NDA, the BJP-Shinde-Ajit Pawar alliance has secured 18 out of 48 seats in the state, while the INDIA bloc has bagged 29 seats. This is a major dip in the NDA's tally in the state which had won 41 seats, both in 2014 and 2019.