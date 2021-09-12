Bhabanipur Bypolls: BJP's Tibrewal to File Nomination Against Mamata on Monday

Lawyer-turned politician Priyanka Tibrewal will on Monday, 13 September, file her nomination on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket for the upcoming bypolls at Bhabanipur – a candidature that will put her in a direct contest with three-time West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, fighting from the same seat.

According to Hindustan Times, Tibrewal launched her campaign in the presence of state BJP President Dilip Ghosh by painting the party's lotus symbol on a wall in Bhabanipur.