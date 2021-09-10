West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to File Nomination From Bhabanipur Today

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination for the West Bengal bypolls from Bhabanipur on Friday, 10 September.

Banerjee lost the Assembly election in Nandigram earlier in 2021 to her former protege and now West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. She has previously won the Bhabanipur seat twice since 2011 and had moved to Nandigram for the Assembly elections.

Banerjee now needs to win the bypoll from Bhabanipur to continue as the chief minister of Bengal. The BJP has fielded lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal to contest from the seat against Banerjee.