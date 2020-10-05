Bihar Elections: LJP’s Move Can Alter Poll Equations. Here’s How 

Besides threat of LJP spoiling things, there’s also a chance of BJP tacitly backing Paswan’s nominees in JD-U seats.

The decision of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to not contest the Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar has the potential of altering poll equations.

The decision is an interesting one as the LJP led by Chirag Paswan is likely to put up candidates against Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha, but not against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is also part of the same alliance.

In fact, the LJP has said that its aim is a BJP-led government in Bihar, giving rise to allegations that the move has been masterminded by the BJP to cut the JD(U) to size.

Three questions are important here:

How much support does the LJP have?

How much will this affect NDA’s chances and can this help the RJD-led UPA?

Where does this move leave the JD(U)?

Let’s look at these one by one.