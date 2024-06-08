Ajit Pawar's Defeat in Maharashtra is Bigger Than It Looks: 4 Factors Show Why

"I fell short. The voters didn't back us. Eventually you have to accept the mandate of the people in a democracy," said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a press conference held on Thursday, his first public appearance two days after the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

By winning eight of the 10 seats in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar has settled the debate on the real NCP. But what's more uncertain than ever is the future of Ajit Pawar and his NCP. By winning just one out of the four seats it contested and a 3.6 percent vote share overall, his gamble of joining hands with the BJP has not only jeopardised the fate of the MLAs who joined him but also that of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state.