Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results 2024: Who's Real Sena & NCP?: With Lok Sabha Results, Uddhav & Pawar Settle the Debate
For the past five years since October 2019, the politics of Maharashtra has undisputedly been the most unstable one.
The split of the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party as allies in 2019, the split of the Shiv Sena in 2022, and the split of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2023 — the turmoil in the state kept both voters and the parties on the edge.
But what was categorically avoided was any electoral battle that could test waters for parties and their breakaway factions. Precisely why, Maharashtra was one of the key states that all eyes were set on to determine who the 'real Shiv Sena' or the 'real Nationalist Congress Party' is.
Final result from Maharashtra.
But how did the two Shiv Senas and the NCPs actually fare? A look at the performance of the four parties:
The two parties that were formed resulting from the split in 2022 were in a direct battle in 11 of the 48 seats in the state. Out of these, Shinde's party won six seats — Buldana, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North West, Maval, and Hatkanangle.
The Sena (UBT) bagged the other five — Yavatmal-Washim, Nashik, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, and Shirdi.
With Shinde's Sena having contested 14 seats and won 7, and Sena (UBT) winning 9 of the 21 it contested, the strike rate of both is somewhat similar.
The vote share of Sena (UBT) is over 16% while the vote share of Sena (Shinde) is ver 13%. If one looks at the 2019 figures, a united Shiv Sena's seat tally stood at 18 while its vote percentage stood at 23.50%.
What has clearly worked in Thackeray's favour this time is the transfer of Congress and NCP votes in several seats that ensured a decent vote share despite the split.
What's interesting is the surge in Sharad Pawar's seat share as well as vote share this time compared to the previous two elections.
A united NCP won four seats both in 2014 and 2019.
In the results declared on Tuesday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) were in a direct fight on two seats out of which both won one each - Baramati and Shirur.
While Sharad Pawar's daughter and three-time MP Supriya Sule retained Baramati in a fight with Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, NCPSP leader Amol Kolhe won Shirur.
Sharad Pawar's NCP not only won 3/4 seats the party had won in 2019, it also won five more seats, taking his party's tally to 8 out of the 10 seats it contested.
While NCPSP's vote share is at 10.05%, NCP's vote share is at 3.59%.
The total vote share of a united NCP in 2019, however, was 15.66%.
