Who's Real Sena & NCP?: With Lok Sabha Results, Uddhav & Pawar Settle the Debate

For the past five years since October 2019, the politics of Maharashtra has undisputedly been the most unstable one.

The split of the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party as allies in 2019, the split of the Shiv Sena in 2022, and the split of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2023 — the turmoil in the state kept both voters and the parties on the edge.

But what was categorically avoided was any electoral battle that could test waters for parties and their breakaway factions. Precisely why, Maharashtra was one of the key states that all eyes were set on to determine who the 'real Shiv Sena' or the 'real Nationalist Congress Party' is.