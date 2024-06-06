While Scripting End of Regional Opposition, Did Fadnavis Sabotage His Own Plot?

First ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister of Maharashtra, first CM to complete a full five-year term in decades, won a second consecutive term in 2019 before losing it in a few weeks, now a joint deputy CM and cut down to size by both the voters and his own party — this is the overall trajectory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis.

From chants of 'Me Punha Yein' (I shall return) to now offering to resign following the party's embarrassing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis may now be facing the roughest patch of his political career in the past decade.