'Will Win 22+ Seats in Goa': Former BJP Minister Lobo After Joining Congress

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Calangute and Goa's state Cabinet minister Michael Lobo joined the Congress party on Tuesday, 11 January.
Lobo joined the party shortly after he resigned as a minister in the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in the state.
Lobo's wife and former BJP Mahila State Vice President Delilah Lobo has also joined the party.
“Goa needs to be taken in the right direction that's why I have resigned from the government,” Lobo said as he was inducted in the Congress by state party in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao.
“We will win 22-plus seats in the coming election. Future of Goa is the Congress Party,” he added.
Earlier in the day, former Goa MLA and retired police officer, Lavoo Mamledar, joined the Congress after resigning from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on 24 December.
During the press conference called to induct Michael Lobo into the party, Dinesh Gundu Rao also took a dig at the TMC saying that some parties have come to Goa to create disturbance and help the BJP.
This comes after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar hinted at a possible alliance between the Congress, the TMC and the NCP in Goa.
