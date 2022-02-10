Block Paytm & Google Pay if Your Phone Is Lost: Here's How You Can Do It

Learn how to block Paytm, Google Pay accounts if your phone is lost or stolen.
Losing your phone can be a harrowing experience. You not only lose all your contacts, but also your sense of security.
These days, we don't just use our phones to contact people; making secured digital payments is one of the many luxuries that our phones offer us. Internet banking and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) apps like Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe have made payments easier and secure for users. But what happens when you lose your phone?
If your phone ends up in the wrong hands, they may try to gain access to these UPI apps. So, in case your phone is lost or stolen, the first thing you should do is block your phone number and UPI payment apps to prevent any unauthorised access to your bank account.
Step 1: As soon as you realise that your phone is lost or stolen, call this helpline number – 01204456456
Step 2: Follow the instructions given by the executive carefully, and select the option for 'lost phone'.
Step 3: Select the option to enter another contact number, and then enter the number of the lost phone.
Step 4: After selecting the option for 'log out of all devices', head to the official Paytm website.
Step 5: Click on '24X7' help, and then on 'report fraud'.
Step 6: Select any issue and then click at 'Message us' tab at the bottom of the page.
Step 7: You will have to submit a proof of your account ownership, like a debit or credit card statement with the Paytm transactions, a confirmation e-mail, or an SMS confirming a Paytm transaction. It can also be a police complaint for your lost phone.
Step 8: Once this is done, Paytm will validate and block your account, sending a confirmation SMS on the registered mobile number.
Step 1: For Google Pay, call 18004190157, and select the option, 'other issues'.
Step 2: After following the instructions, select the option to talk to a specialist who will help you to with the steps to block your Google Pay account. Android and iOS users can also wipe off the data remotely from their phones.
