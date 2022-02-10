Block Paytm & Google Pay if Your Phone Is Lost: Here's How You Can Do It

Step 1: As soon as you realise that your phone is lost or stolen, call this helpline number – 01204456456

Step 2: Follow the instructions given by the executive carefully, and select the option for 'lost phone'.

Step 3: Select the option to enter another contact number, and then enter the number of the lost phone.

Step 4: After selecting the option for 'log out of all devices', head to the official Paytm website.

Step 5: Click on '24X7' help, and then on 'report fraud'.

Step 6: Select any issue and then click at 'Message us' tab at the bottom of the page.

Step 7: You will have to submit a proof of your account ownership, like a debit or credit card statement with the Paytm transactions, a confirmation e-mail, or an SMS confirming a Paytm transaction. It can also be a police complaint for your lost phone.

Step 8: Once this is done, Paytm will validate and block your account, sending a confirmation SMS on the registered mobile number.