How to Transfer Money Without Internet Via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm

Learn how to use *99#', Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, UPI to make money transactions without the internet.
| (Photo: The Quint)
The common assumption is that you need a stable internet connection to make digital transactions such as UPI or wallet payments. However, what if we tell you that you can still make these transactions without the Internet and a smartphone via Paytm, Google Pay, BharatPe, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Airtel Payments Bank, and others.

Yes, you can carry out UPI payments through multiple platforms on a smartphone, without the internet.

Firstly, you will need to dial *99#', also known as the USSD service. The USSD service is basically a service launched in India for all mobile users comprising non-smartphone users by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November 2021, before the UPI network was launched in the country.

However, the '*99#' service initially had a limited reach and only two telecom service providers (TSPs), BSNL and MTNL, were offering this service. But in August 2016, NPCI integrated the two digital payment methods (UPI and *99#), allowing users to send and receive money using a UPI ID or payment address.

Learn How to use *99# on your mobile:

  • Register yourself on the BHIM app to create a UPI account and complete the one-time registration.

  • Enter your correct phone number linked to a bank account.

  • Open the dial pad on your mobile phone and type '*99#'. This shall redirect you to a new menu comprising seven options such as 'My Profile', 'Send Money', 'Receive Money', 'Pending Requests', 'Check Balance', 'UPI PIN', and 'Transactions'.

  • Select the option 'Send Money' by pressing number 1 in the text field on your dial pad. This will then allow you to send money using either your bank account number, UPI ID, and IFSC code or phone number.

  • If you select UPI, you will need to enter the beneficiary's UPI ID.

  • If you select the phone number option, you will have to enter the mobile number of the person you are sending the money to.

  • If you select the bank account option, you will need to input the 11-digit IFSC code and the recipient's bank account number.

  • Next, you will need to enter the amount you want to transfer to the other person, similar to any other digital transaction platform such as Google Pay or Paytm.

  • In the last step, enter your UPI PIN number and press 'send' to complete the transaction.

  • Once the money is transferred, you will get a confirmation on your phone along with a reference ID. You will then be asked to save the recipient as a beneficiary for future transactions.

Users must note that using this service will only cost them a fee of Rs 0.50. Hence, if your internet is ever down and you need to urgently send someone money, use the steps mentioned above for easy and hassle-free transactions.

Published: 07 Jan 2022,01:46 PM IST
