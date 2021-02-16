Inform Us on Steps Taken To Regulate OTT Platforms: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 16 February, asked the Centre to inform it of the steps being taken to regulate OTT streaming services. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, was hearing a PIL seeking the establishment of a body to regulate OTT platforms.

The notice to Centre also comes just days after the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) presented a ‘toolkit’ for the implementation of a self-regulation code that has been signed by 17 major OTT services. IAMAI, in consultation with the streaming players, came up with the Code in September 2020.

The Court sought to know from Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain the steps taken by the government on the issue. Jain replied that the government was still contemplating measures, Bar & Bench reported.