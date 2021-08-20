How Are Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Dealing With Taliban on Social Media?

On 17 August, Facebook in a media statement said that it will ban any accounts praising, supporting, or representing the Taliban from its platforms.

This includes WhatsApp and Instagram, and said that it would remove "accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban."

The Quint could not find any official Taliban accounts/pages on Facebook.

Facebook has designated Taliban as a 'terrorist organisation' under US law and said that it bans any organisation that promotes terrorism, hate, and glorifies violence.

The company has also dedicated a team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, who are helping to identify and alert Facebook of the emerging issues on the platform.