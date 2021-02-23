Indian Publishers Echo Power Imbalance as FB & Aus Clash Over News

Indian news publishers The Quint spoke with said there is indeed an imbalance in power between the ‘Big Tech’ platforms and the publishers.

The clash between Facebook, Google and the Australian government has drawn global attention as countries including Canada and Britain consider similar steps to rein in the dominant tech platforms and preserve media diversity.

Senior Indian publishing executives told The Quint that publishers have often not been in a position to negotiate as the process of monetisation of content and algorithms of the platforms are opaque. They said any such similar move in India must prioritise saving of newsrooms and quality journalism.