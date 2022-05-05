'Methodology Questionable': India as WHO Puts Global COVID Death Toll to 15 Mn

WHO estimates India had around 4 million COVID related deaths, India refutes. Representational image.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, 5 May, said that globally COVID-19 led to the death of nearly 15 million people, which is 9.5 million more deaths than the officially reported count.
According to a report in BBC, the figure is 13 percent more than the normal statistic expected for over two years.
WHO says that the excess deaths occurred as several countries did not count COVID-19 deaths properly. Only 5.4 million deaths were reported as COVID deaths across the world.
India, the global health body said, witnessed 4.7 million COVID-19 deaths, which is 10 times the official value. The country it said, accounted for a third of COVID-19 deaths world wide.
According to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 was responsible for 1,48,994 deaths in 2020. The number increased to 3,32,492 in 2021.
Earlier, the Health Ministry had issued a statement on 17 April, in response to The New York Times’ report on India's COVID-19 death toll, saying that the methodology applied by the WHO to estimate mortality figures was "flawed" and "fails to take into account the vast geographical size and population of the country".
The NYT article titled 'India Is Stalling WHO's Efforts to Make Global COVID Death Toll Public' said that the global health agency believed the country's toll was at least four million, and not 5,20,000, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Health Ministry said that it had raised concerns with the WHO over its 'one size fits all' model that was applicable for countries with a smaller population, such as Tunisia, but not for a country of 1.3 billion people.
