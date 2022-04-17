15 Million COVID Deaths: Govt Says WHO's Method To Estimate Figures Is 'Flawed'

The Health Ministry issued a statement on Sunday, 17 April, in response to The New York Times’ report on India's COVID-19 death toll, saying that the methodology applied by the World Health Organization (WHO) to estimate mortality figures was "flawed" and "fails to take into account the vast geographical size and population of the country."

The NYT article titled 'India Is Stalling WHO's Efforts to Make Global Covid Death Toll Public' said that the global health agency believed the country's toll was at least four million, and not 520,000, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Health Ministry said that it had raised concerns with the WHO over its 'one size fits all' model that was applicable for countries with a smaller population, such as Tunisia, but not for a country of 1.3 billion people.