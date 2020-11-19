‘Why Wait Till Now?’: HC Slams Delhi Govt on Wedding Restrictions

MHA stated that the government is aiming to reach the testing level of 60,000 RT-PCR tests per day. The Quint Delhi High Court. | (Photo: IANS) COVID-19 MHA stated that the government is aiming to reach the testing level of 60,000 RT-PCR tests per day.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 19 November pulled up Delhi government for its U-turn on capping the number of attendees at weddings in the wake of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

“Why wait till now to reduce number of attendees at weddings? Why did you wait for 18 days to restrict number of attendees at weddings, how many died of COVID-19 during this period?” Delhi HC to AAP government

On Wednesday, 18 November, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow only 50 guests to attend a wedding, instead of the earlier limit of 200.

Earlier in November, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave permission to remove the restriction of allowing only 50 persons per wedding function. “You were shaken out of slumber, you turned turtle after we asked questions," the high court told the government about fresh measures taken to tackle COVID-19. The Delhi HC noted that quantum of fine for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing does not appear to be a deterrent. The court further mentioned that the AAP government’s submission in court on rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi was contrary to press statements by its ministers, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday, 15 November formed 10 “multi-disciplinary teams” to visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi for assessing their bed utilisation and testing capacities. To tackle the rising COVID-19 cases, the MHA stated that the government is aiming to reach the testing level of 60,000 RT-PCR tests per day by November end. Five RT-PCR labs including one at AIIMS, Delhi have already started functioning round the clock, the MHA statement mentioned.