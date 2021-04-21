COVID: Karnataka Districts Asked to Identify Lands for Cremations

Bengaluru recorded 92 deaths among COVID-19 patients on Tuesday and 97 deaths on Monday, the highest in a single day in the second wave of the pandemic. Parashuram, who manages a crematorium in MS Palya in the city, said that he has overseen 29 and 35 cremations on Monday and Tuesday and most of them were COVID-19 patients.

Karnataka recorded 21,794 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 13,782 cases recorded in Bengaluru alone. This is the first time since the onset of the pandemic that the number of cases in a single day in Karnataka has crossed 20,000.