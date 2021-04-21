COVID: Karnataka Districts Asked to Identify Lands for Cremations

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Tuesday, 20 April, asked district administrations in the state to identify government land to perform the cremation of COVID-19 victims.
The decision comes after crematoriums in Bengaluru reported long queues and a drastic increase in the number of cremations.
“Immediately, all Deputy Commissioners must make arrangements to temporarily provide land for cremating bodies of COVID-19 victims, which has to be 1-2 KM outside the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and other municipalities in the state,” read the letter.
Bengaluru recorded 92 deaths among COVID-19 patients on Tuesday and 97 deaths on Monday, the highest in a single day in the second wave of the pandemic. Parashuram, who manages a crematorium in MS Palya in the city, said that he has overseen 29 and 35 cremations on Monday and Tuesday and most of them were COVID-19 patients.
Karnataka recorded 21,794 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 13,782 cases recorded in Bengaluru alone. This is the first time since the onset of the pandemic that the number of cases in a single day in Karnataka has crossed 20,000.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
