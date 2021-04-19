Forbidden to Conduct COVID Tests by ‘Above’: Lucknow’s Pvt Labs

COVID-19 cases in Lucknow have increased by 489 precent. From 1 April the cases have risen from 935 to 5,511, as of 18 April. However, amid the surge in cases, complaints have now surfaced of COVID-19 testing being stopped at multiple private labs.

The Quint spoke to eight branches of SRL and Lal Path Lab in Lucknow to investigate the claims of testing not being done. The private labs in response have not denied the claims and stated that they have received orders from the top brass to not conduct any tests.

Apart from private labs denying to take COVID-19 tests, multiple complaints have surfaced of a delay in their test reports.