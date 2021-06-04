Wastage Still on The Higher side: Modi Reviews Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 4 June, held a high-level meeting to review the progress of India’s COVID vaccination drive. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the government is helping vaccine manufacturers get more production units, financing and supply of raw materials, PTI reported.

During the meeting, PM Modi said that vaccine wastage numbers are still on the higher side in some states and that steps need to be taken to bring them down. Officials further briefed him about the availability of vaccines and the roadmap for ramping it up.