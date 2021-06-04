Wastage Still on The Higher side: Modi Reviews Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 4 June, held a high-level meeting to review the progress of India’s COVID vaccination drive. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the government is helping vaccine manufacturers get more production units, financing and supply of raw materials, PTI reported.
"Government of India is actively working with vaccine manufacturers and helping them in terms of facilitating more production units, financing and supply of raw materials," the PMO said.
PM Modi also took stock of the status of vaccine coverage in healthcare workers as well as frontline workers.
The PMO said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, attended the meeting, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
