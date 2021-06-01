‘Hall of Shame’: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi Over GDP Contraction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 1 June, a day after the Centre announced the GDP growth for the financial year 2020-21 at -7.3 per cent as compared to 4 per cent in 2019-20.

"PM's hall of shame – Minimum GDP, Maximum Unemployment," Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday, along with a graph of rising unemployment among the youth during the tenure of the Modi government.