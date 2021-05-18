‘Very Dangerous Strain’: Kejriwal Seeks Ban on Singapore Flights

Stating that a new strain of Coronavirus, found in Singapore, is said to be “very dangerous” for children, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, 18 May, asked the Centre to immediately cancel all flights from Singapore.
He tweeted:
“The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government:
1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect
2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis.”
THIRD WAVE CONCERNS
Kejriwal’s tweet came amid concerns over a third wave. Pointing out that the first wave affected the elderly the most, the second affected younger people, the third wave, experts reckon, is likely to impact children.
Dr Devi Shetty, cardiac surgeon and chief of Narayana Health, was quoted by NDTV, as saying: "There is a possibility that the third wave of COVID will predominantly target the children, mainly because adults are either already infected or immunised.”
Meanwhile, the government’s Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan has also warned that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is "inevitable" and said that vaccines need to be "updated" to deal with the emerging strains.
"Phase three is inevitable given the higher levels of the circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this phase will occur. We should be prepared for new waves.”
BUT HOW TO VACCINATE CHILDREN?
While the US recently authorised Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use among children aged between 12 and 15 years, there are no vaccines presently available for children in India.
The Drugs Controller General of India, on 13 May, permitted vaccine trials on children aged between 2 and 18 years.
Meanwhile, a few states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, were reported to be readying themselves for the third wave. They have set up COVID-care centres for children and constituted a paediatric task force.
SITUATION IN SINGAPORE
As per AFP, Singapore has decided to close schools from Wednesday after a warning of a new coronavirus strain – like the one first detected in India – affecting more children.
Following months of near-zero cases, a recent rise in local transmission has been observed in Singapore, leading to the government tightening restrictions.
(With inputs from NDTV and AFP.)
