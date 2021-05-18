‘Very Dangerous Strain’: Kejriwal Seeks Ban on Singapore Flights

Kejriwal’s tweet came amid concerns over a third wave. Pointing out that the first wave affected the elderly the most, the second affected younger people, the third wave, experts reckon, is likely to impact children.

Dr Devi Shetty, cardiac surgeon and chief of Narayana Health, was quoted by NDTV, as saying: "There is a possibility that the third wave of COVID will predominantly target the children, mainly because adults are either already infected or immunised.”

Meanwhile, the government’s Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan has also warned that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is "inevitable" and said that vaccines need to be "updated" to deal with the emerging strains.

"Phase three is inevitable given the higher levels of the circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this phase will occur. We should be prepared for new waves.”