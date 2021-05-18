Amid 2nd COVID Wave, 50 Doctors in India Lost Their Lives in 1 Day

As the second wave continues to lash across the country causing a monumental rise in coronavirus cases and deaths, over 50 doctors lost their lives to the virus on Sunday, 16 May. According to the Indian Medical Association, 244 doctors have lost their lives due to COVID since the second wave started.



The highest number of fatalities have been reported from Bihar (69) followed by Uttar Pradesh (34) and Delhi (27). In the first wave, 736 deaths of doctors were reported.

What is worrying is that even after five months into India's vaccination drive, only 66 percent of India's healthcare workers have been fully vaccinated and the country is staring at an acute vaccine shortage.