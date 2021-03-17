Vaccines to Foreign Nations Not on Taxpayers’ Expense: Health Min

The vaccines being supplied to foreign nations are not being sent on the expense of Indian taxpayers and a healthy balance is being maintained in the utilisation of vaccine doses, following the criteria set by the World Health Organization (WHO), Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 16 March.

"A healthy balance is being maintained. Yesterday, over 30 lakh people got the vaccine. The criteria has been fixed according to the World Health Organization and other international standards. It is a dynamic process. Even today among the priority groups, anyone who wants a vaccine can register on the Co-WIN portal and get vaccinated. The vaccine is free at all government hospitals. Private hospitals can only charge Rs 250," he said while responding to query in the Upper House.