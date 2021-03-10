Pakistan to Get 45 Million India-Made COVID Vaccines Through GAVI

The Pakistan National Health Services announced on 5 March that the country is to receive 45 million ‘Made in India’ COVID vaccines this year through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, reported The Nation.
GAVI is a public-private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunisation in poor countries. By June 2021, out of the total of 45 million, Pakistan is to receive 16 million free doses of Serum Institute of India-Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, which will cover 20 percent of Pakistan’s population, noted NHS secretary Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, reported Dawn.
The first batch of vaccines is due by mid-March and the rest by the end of June, reported Livemint.
Khawaja also informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that Sinopharm, a Chinese pharmaceutical company will provide one million COVID vaccine shots to Pakistan, of which 0.5 million doses have already been received.
“Unlike most other countries, we have a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines that are safe with proven immunogenicity and efficacy. Based on the initial results, these Made in India vaccines have shown some of the lowest adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) anywhere in the world”, said Harsh Vardhan.
He added that India cannot be safe from the pandemic in isolation, and it is important to curb COVID-19 vaccine nationalism, and equitable distribution is the need for the hour.
Around 361.94 lakh doses of COVID vaccines have been supplied to various countries, stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on 26 February. According to MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, 67.5 lakh doses of the total vaccines have been supplied as grant assistance and 294.44 lakh on a commercial basis.
(With inputs from Dawn and The Nation)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined