Pakistan to Get 45 Million India-Made COVID Vaccines Through GAVI

The Pakistan National Health Services announced on 5 March that the country is to receive 45 million ‘Made in India’ COVID vaccines this year through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, reported The Nation.

GAVI is a public-private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunisation in poor countries. By June 2021, out of the total of 45 million, Pakistan is to receive 16 million free doses of Serum Institute of India-Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, which will cover 20 percent of Pakistan’s population, noted NHS secretary Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, reported Dawn.

The first batch of vaccines is due by mid-March and the rest by the end of June, reported Livemint.