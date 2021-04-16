UP Health System Crumbles: From Noida to Lucknow, State in Turmoil

Dev Narayan Jha, a society resident in Noida’s Sector 76, got his COVID report on 8 April. Doctors initially recommended him to remain in self-isolation. Jha’s wife, his son and other members of the family also contracted the virus during this time. Jha’s son, now admitted in a hospital, tells The Quint, “If an ambulance had come on time, our father could have been saved.”
An old couple in Kanpur’s Lal Bangla, who stay with their daughter-in-law and two granddaughters all turned out to be COVID-positive. They tried calling the authorities when their symptoms got worse, but to no avail. One bed was finally cleared for them, however, the couple had severely low oxygen levels by then.
In Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, Ankit Singh’s elder brother is severely ill. Singh says that he has been trying to get the medicines from chemists for four to five days but it seems to be out of stock.
Over the past few days, photos from several crematoriums have been showing dozens of bodies being cremated. The situation is so terrible that sometimes a token has to be taken for cremating a body, sometimes wood is not available.
UP reported its first infection on 3 March 2020, following which many arrangements were apparently made. Looking at the crumbling health infrastructure now, people are left wondering where all that preparation went.
Cabinet Minister of Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering Brajesh Pathak has himself stated that the government’s preparation to handle the COVID crisis is worse than before. The condition is such, that after crematorium photos were circulated on social media, tin sheets were put on the boundaries of the crematorium. Priyanka Gandhi had also tweeted out the video.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who’s been fighting a ‘war’ on COVID, has contracted the virus himself. UP Minister Ashutosh Tandon and former CM Akhilesh Yadav have also tested positive.
In Baranas, a family had tested COVID-positive. The family patriarch’s symptoms started getting worse as he is a diabetic. Efforts to get him admitted began. The COVID-positive son himself took his father to a private hospital and got a bed only after hours of wait.
After getting the bed, it was found that there were no oxygen cylinders available. The family arranged for oxygen cylinders themselves and got the man back home. When he got worse again, he was air-lifted to Delhi. Now, he is in a private hospital and needs plasma, for which the family is again on the lookout.
