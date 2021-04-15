First Phase of UP’s Panchayat Polls Begins in 18 Districts

The AIMIM will contest polls with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party. The candidates will, however, contest on 'free symbols' given by the Election Commission.

Congress state spokesperson Ashok Singh said the panchayat elections would spring a surprise in UP as the Congress would perform 'brilliantly' in the state.

"People who are virtually fed up with the misrule and misgovernance of the four-year-old BJP government in UP are looking towards the Congress with hope in their eyes," he said.

However, BJP state media convener Navin Srivastava said, "The manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have worked for the villagers, the poor and farmers, it is evident that the BJP will sweep the panchayat polls."

In view of the COVID situation, the State Election Commission (SEC) had said in March that not more than five people would be allowed to accompany a candidate during door-to-door campaigning for the panchayat elections.

Additional Election Commissioner Ved Prakash Verma said a three-member team has been formed under additional district magistrates to ensure the directives issued by the SEC are being followed.

During polling, the voters will have to put up a mask and maintain social distancing.

Verma said COVID-19 protocols would also be followed during counting of votes and PPE kits would also be arranged as per requirement.