30 Sadhus Test COVID +Ve, Niranjani Akhada to Leave Kumbh Mela

As Uttarakhand records a 2,200 case spike within 24 hours on Thursday, 15 April, Panchayati Niranjani Akhada will be withdrawing from the Kumbh Mela on Saturday, 17 April.
Panchayati Niranjani Akhada wield heavy influence and consists of at least 13 religious groups at the Kumbh Mela, announced that they will be pre-emptively ending their pilgrimage, as per NDTV.
According to Union Ministry of Health data, Haridwar has reported 2,167 cases in the last five days. In light of this, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailash Giri said, “Overcrowding Haridwar is not appropriate in the present scenario. Many of our staffs and sadhus have fallen ill,” quoted ANI.
However, Ravindra Puri Maharaj added that some sadhus will take part in the "fourth Shahi Snan" on 27 April from their Akhada, as per ANI.
The first holy bath was held on Sunday on the occasion of Mahashivratri while the second holy bath on Monday reported more than 35 lakh people who performed the ‘Shahi Snan’ in and around the Kumbh Mela area, the police control room said.
According to the schedule, four ‘Shahi Snans’ and nine ‘Ganga Snans’ will take place at Haridwar in 2021.
"Till now, 30 sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are not in any specific akhada. There are cases in almost all the akhadas, including Niranjini, Juna and others," said Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer to NDTV.
Among the 30 is Mahant Narendra Giri – one the prominent leaders of the All India Akhada Parishad. He has been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, added the report.
The leader of Maha Nirvani Akhada, Swami Kapil Dev, has lost his life to COVID at a private hospital in Dehradun, as per the report.
Amid rising concerns of COVID-19 cases in Kumbh Mela, Haridwar District Magistrate and Kumbh Mela officer Deepak Rawat said that he has no information on the duration of the festival being curtailed.
“Kumbh Mela used to begin in January but looking at the COVID-19 situation, state government decided to start this in April. The Centre's SOP said that in the wake of the situation, the period (of Mela) be reduced. I have no info if it's being curtailed,” he told ANI.
According to the Kumbh Mela police control room, 13,51,631 people took a dip in the Ganga on Wednesday, which marked the Baisakhi festival.
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, too, drew flak on Wednesday for his comments, saying that the Kumbh Mela cannot be compared to the Tablighi Jamaat incident that happened in 2020.
Under normal circumstances, Kumbh lasts for nearly four months. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the festival has been limited from 1 April to 30 April.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
