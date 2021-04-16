30 Sadhus Test COVID +Ve, Niranjani Akhada to Leave Kumbh Mela

As Uttarakhand records a 2,200 case spike within 24 hours on Thursday, 15 April, Panchayati Niranjani Akhada will be withdrawing from the Kumbh Mela on Saturday, 17 April.

Panchayati Niranjani Akhada wield heavy influence and consists of at least 13 religious groups at the Kumbh Mela, announced that they will be pre-emptively ending their pilgrimage, as per NDTV.

According to Union Ministry of Health data, Haridwar has reported 2,167 cases in the last five days. In light of this, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailash Giri said, “Overcrowding Haridwar is not appropriate in the present scenario. Many of our staffs and sadhus have fallen ill,” quoted ANI.