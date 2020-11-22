UP Govt to Begin Testing People Coming From Delhi for COVID-19

The state is holding discussions about the number of people allowed to attend a wedding or similar events. The Quint The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, 22 November, said that it would begin testing people coming from Delhi for COVID-19 amid the spike being seeing in the capital. Image used for representation. | (Photo: PTI) COVID-19 The state is holding discussions about the number of people allowed to attend a wedding or similar events.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, 22 November, said that it would begin testing people coming from Delhi for COVID-19 amid the spike being seeing in the capital.

“We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital,” UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said, according to ANI.

He added that the state is holding discussions about the number of people allowed to attend a wedding or similar events. Delhi has been seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases since October, even breaching the 8,000-mark earlier in November. The Delhi government has since announced a slew of measures to curb the spread of the virus, including reducing the ceiling on guests allowed at weddings, making not wearing of masks punishable with a fine of Rs 2,000 and increasing the number of beds available in the city.

Uttar Pradesh too has been seeing a high number of cases, causing the Centre to rush a high-level team to help the state tackle the surge.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government said that people <a href="https://www.thequint.com/coronavirus/random-covid-19-testing-of-commuters-to-start-at-delhi-noida-border-from-18-november#read-more">travelling from Delhi to Noida </a>would be tested for COVID-19 at random starting 18 November.