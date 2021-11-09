UK To Recognise Covaxin, No Quarantine Required for Fully Vaccinated Travellers

The United Kingdom (UK) on Monday, 8 November, said it would recognise all COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization (WHO)'s approved list, meaning that it will now extend recognition to China's Sinovac, Sinopharm, and India's Covaxin as well.

The travellers to the UK fully inoculated with these vaccines will no longer be required to isolate on arrival to the country, with effect from 22 November.