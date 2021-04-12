Unfair World: Why Are 92 Countries Dependent on Serum's Vaccine?

"Very early on, a handful of countries put in preorders for these vaccines, and made sure they got first in line. At this time, WHO, CEPI and GAVI stepped in and said to the poorest countries 'we've got you,'" says Achal.

He points to two anomalies that stood out - First was India, because India is a poor country but with great manufacturing capacity, and the other was Oxford vaccine that insisted before they exclusively signed a deal with AstraZeneca, that the vaccine should be produced elsewhere, and it entered into a large access agreement with Serum Institute in India, the largest vaccine maker in the world.