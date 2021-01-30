Serum Institute Plans To Launch ‘Covovax’ by June: Adar Poonawalla

In what could be a boost to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has announced its plan to launch its new vaccine, ‘Covovax’, by June this year.
"We have applied for starting trials in India. Hope to launch Covocax by June 2021," Poonawalla said in a tweet.
The new vaccine shall be launched under the brand name of ‘Covovax’, which SII is manufacturing in partnership with Novavax. The Pune-based global vaccine giant has sought permission from the DCGI to start domestic trials of the new product.
The development comes close on the heels of US-based biotechnology company Novavax announcing that its vaccine is 89.3 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the UK.
"NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners, collaborators, investigators and regulators around the world to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible," Stanley C Erck, president and chief executive officer, Novavax, said in a statement on Friday.
Last year, Novavax had announced its tie up with SII to produce 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
(This story has been published in an arrangement with IANS)
