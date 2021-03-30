Canada Halts AstraZeneca Vaccine for Adults Under 55 Years

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be used on adults under 55 years of age. This comes as rare cases of serious blood clots due to the vaccine are being probed.

In a statement issued on Monday, 29 March, the NACI said the cases, known as vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT), ‘have been recently reported in Europe following post-licensure use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine’.

"Cases identified so far have primarily been women under the age of 55 years, although cases in men have also been reported and have most often occurred between four and 16 days after receipt of vaccine," the statement read.