UK Nationals to Undergo 10-Day Quarantine on Arrival in India: Reports

All United Kingdom (UK) nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after the arrival, reported ANI on Friday, 1 October, citing sources.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
This comes days after the UK announced that travellers from India who have been vaccinated by Covishield, the locally manufactured version of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, will be required to undertake a compulsory 10-day quarantine upon their arrival to the UK.
Sources have also told ANI:
"All UK nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel."
They will also have to take RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport and an RT-PCR test on day eight of their arrival.
A day after controversy erupted over the UK's initial non-recognition of Covishield, the United Kingdom on 22 September, had updated its travel guidelines to include the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured vaccine in its list of recognised vaccines.
However, India does not feature in a list of countries mentioned by the UK where vaccination from the relevant public health body would count as an individual being vaccinated. As a fallout, Indians vaccinated by Covishield would be considered unvaccinated by the UK.
However, National Health Authority CEO and CoWin chief RS Sharma told NDTV in an interview that the certificate system is WHO-compliant.
"There are no issues on CoWin with certification... system is entirely WHO compliant.
As the UK ruled out its new travel advisory, the Indian government, on 21 September, had termed the new international travel policy as "discriminatory."
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, as quoted by ANI, had said: "The non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminating policy and impacts our citizens travelling to the UK. The EAM has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved."
(With inputs from ANI.)
Published: 01 Oct 2021,06:03 PM IST