UK Nationals to Undergo 10-Day Quarantine on Arrival in India: Reports



This comes days after the UK announced that travellers from India who have been vaccinated by Covishield, the locally manufactured version of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, will be required to undertake a compulsory 10-day quarantine upon their arrival to the UK.



Sources have also told ANI:

"All UK nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel."

They will also have to take RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport and an RT-PCR test on day eight of their arrival.