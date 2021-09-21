Amid Criticism for Travel Rules, UK Says Engaged With India on Jab Certification

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor withdrew from a book launch function after the UK government changed the rules, finding it offensive “to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine.”

Further, commenting on the UK travel policy, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh had said in a tweet, "Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune has supplied to that country too! This smacks of racism."

Traffic Light System to Change

Meanwhile, the "traffic light system" of red, amber, green countries based on levels of COVID-19 risk will now be replaced with by one red list of countries, PTI reported.